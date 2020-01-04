|
It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of Ladd just before his 85th birthday. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Marilyn, son Mike (Laureen) and daughter Lori (Garth Scully), grandchildren Matt (Tricia), Lauren (Richard), Adam (Alicia), Megan (Warren), Jill (Curtis) and Jake (Caro), great-grandchildren Nico and Asher. Ladd will be fondly remembered by his sister Anne, her children David (Jeanine) and Dawn (Gary) and sister-in-law Helen and her children Susan (Steve) and Kathy (Sean). Also remembered affectionately by his great nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Ladd was pre-deceased by his brother Stan and brother-in-law Roy Cameron. Ladd passed away peacefully after a brief battle with esophageal cancer at the Peterborough Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Ladd was born and grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. He moved to Southern Ontario where he had a rewarding 35-year career in Education. Family and cottage were his most important treasures. His love of building created the cottage and it became a gathering place for the entire family. Ladd's positivity had an impact on everyone he encountered. His smiling face and eager eyes invited genuine interaction. Ladd was very giving and welcomed everyone into his life. He developed great friendships with many! His creativity and talent enabled him to tackle any challenge he faced. "Gramps" always said "Family is most important" and he was the instigator in always bringing the family together! We are thankful for the amazing care that Ladd received from Dr. Turner, Dr. Mallory, Dr. Matheson and the entire Palliative Care Team. Special thanks for the awesome support and care from all the people at Peterborough Hospice. In keeping with Ladd's wishes a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in Ladd's memory to Peterborough Hospice (325 London St, Peterborough, Ontario 705-742-4042 or online at hospicepeterborough.org) or a would be appreciated.