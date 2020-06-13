Summing up a life in an obituary is difficult, Laura was so much more than that, or should we say Mom because she was the quintessential mother: a nurturing, loving, kind and funny teacher with infinite patience. Willing to drop everything to teach you to waltz around a kitchen that had the most wonderful aromas of baking bread, roasting meat and especially pie. Mom's baking talents were unparalleled, cakes, squares, cookies and everything tasted so good. Unexpected guests never fazed her, folks were always welcome and fed sumptuous meals with food aplenty. On many such occasions, cooling a homemade pie in a snowbank covered with a dishpan was commonplace so it would be the perfect temperature for dessert after a home cooked meal fit for the best company. Raised with six brothers and one sister, Laura's role as second eldest provided the framework of a baker and chef for life. Her life on the farm was filled with never ending work but we never heard her complain. Most of the food that dressed the table was from the extra-large garden behind the house, tended mostly by Mom after teaching her children how to sow the seeds in a straight row, how to hill a row of beans and rid the tomatoes of unwanted pests. Mom had a sense of style with a special affinity for shoes and animal prints. She would never leave the house without looking very spiffed up. A sewer of clothes, a knitter, a weaver and quilt maker were just some of the crafts Mom enjoyed. From her many car trips to Florida, we all received hand-knitted afghans which grace our homes today. While necessity may be the mother of invention, Mom was an expert on exemplifying this practice. Her vast repertoire learned by living through the depression and limited access to town shopping enhanced this innate talent and lives on today through her teachings. We announce with sadness the passing of our beloved Mother last month of natural causes in her 95th year. Laura lived a full life in the village of Warsaw along with many winters in Florida. Her involvement with the U.C.W. and the Warsaw Women's Institute were particularly enjoyable for her. Predeceased by her son Barry, husband Howard, brothers, Sherm (Jean), Carm (Marie), Elwood; sister Edna (Cec), grandson Chad and sons-in-law John and Mike and special friend Bob. Laura is survived and will be greatly missed by her four children, Ann, Kay, Karl (Judi) and Lynn, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Affectionately remembered by brothers, Mervin (Lois), Ralph (Cheryl), Murray (Jean), plus many nieces and nephews. Interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Warsaw will be at a later date due to pandemic restrictions. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.