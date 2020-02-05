|
Peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Fairhaven Long Term Care in her 86th year. Loving wife of the late William "Bill" Cadigan for 38 years. Dear mother of the late Fred (Laurie), Frank (Catherine), Beth (Bob) Swan, Dan (Chris), Tim, Kathy (Mike) Romard, Sarah (Raymond) Brockbank, the late Will (surviving wife Donna) and late Tommy. Cherished grandmother of twenty and great grandmother of sixteen. Predeceased by grandson Anthony and great grandson Landon. Dear sister of Ivan (May) Bolton, Sylvia (Roger) Jackson, late May (Ted) Britton, Jim (Barb) Bolton, late Harold "Chub" (Teresa) Bolton and the late Marion (Pat). Laura will be remembered by many relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 513 Ennis Road, Ennismore on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11 am. Interment St. Martin's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Laura's memory to the War Amps would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020