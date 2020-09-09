1/1
Laurie Jewel SCOTT
It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Scott announce her passing peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 4, 2020, in her 61st year. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Bill and Jewel Scott. Loved sister of John (Karen) of Waterloo. Proud aunt of James (Ashley) of Toronto and Steven (Dallas) of Milton. Cremation has taken place. In light of Covid-19, no public Memorial Service will be held. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Regional Health Centre for their care and understanding during Laurie's stay at the hospital. Special thanks to Doctor Webster, her family doctor, for her personal attention during Laurie's recent illness. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
