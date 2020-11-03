Peacefully at Ed's House Hospice, Cobourg on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Larry was an exceptional man who did things his own way and he will be dearly missed by many friends and family across the world. Larry had a very successful career in the Food Industry propelling himself through self-education and dedication from Delivery Driver to Sales to Vice President of Major Food and Beverage Corporations in Canada. Ultimately Ownership of his on Food and Beverage Brokerage Firm - Food World Sales. Larry's love of animals led to his true vocation as a horseman. He was an Owner, Driver and Trainer and later was an avid Race Commissioner. Larry Crook was the beloved best friend and former partner of Lynda Smart and a dear friend of his former wife, the late Margaret Crook (nee Ewing). Beloved father of Kelley Hennessey (Rocky Cortis), Lawrence "Larry Jr" Crook (Crystal Wreaks), Jeff Merrikin, Carrie Bailey (Steve), Glenn Merrikin and the late Guy Merrikin. Loving and honoured grandfather of Justin Hennessey, Katie Hennessey (Paul Sammut), Travis Bailey (Kirsten Leigh), Breanna Bailey, Sarah Bailey, Lawrence "Xander" Crook, Rex Hennessey, Noelle Hennessey, Tyler Merrikin and Ashley Barnsley. Great Grandfather of Ava, Lyla and Jax Sammut. Cherished brother of Barbara Bruce (Barry), Bob Watson (Nancy), Jim Watson (Judy Dusto) and the late Lorraine Watson. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Lion's Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. E., Cobourg from 1 pm to 4 pm. (Covid- Social Distancing and Mask Rules will be in effect. If you plan on attending, please call 905 269 1024). In memory of Larry, donations to Ed's House Northumberland's Hospice Care Centre at northumberlandhospice.ca
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made at fallis-shields.com
.