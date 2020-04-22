Home

Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Leitha, beloved wife of the late Morley E. Daynes. Leitha and Morley were long time residents of Norwood (1950- 2016). Loving mother of Susan Colpitts (the late Tom) and Debra Morrison (Grant). Cherished Nana of Edward Morrison (Liz), Erin Morrison and Elizabeth Morrison, and great Nana of Isabelle and Duncan. Survived by her sisters Shirley Adams (the late Elwood) and Sharon Pearson-Spradbrow (the late Jim), her brother Allen Pearson (Barb) and her sisters-in-law Ruth Armstrong and Linda Pearson. Predeceased by her parents Erie and Clara (McCall) Pearson, her brothers Donald, Harold, John and Bob and her sister Melva. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses involved in Leitha's care, HomeInstead Senior Care and especially the Palliative Floor at PRHC. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A private family service will be held. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre - Palliative, a hospice of your choice, or a charity most meaningful to the donor. Family and Friends may send condolences and make donations at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020
