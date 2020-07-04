Peacefully at the age of 83 with her daughters by her side, Wednesday July 1st, 2020. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Reynolds (Rene) in 2018, and siblings Margaret (David), David, Bill (Marsha), Robert, Verna and her daughter Margie. Lee was a woman of grace and humour who will be greatly missed by her large family and friends: daughters Christina and Jennifer (Jean-Pierre Pawliw); beloved granddaughter Lila; her brothers and sisters Ann (Ralph), Joe (Bev), Ruth (Ken), Paul (Ellie), Chris (Sandy); cousin John (Mary); sisters-in-law Betty, Gail, Marg and Shirley (Gerry) and her many nieces and nephews. Lee will be fondly remembered by her bridge-playing friends, her nursing colleagues and classmates, and her comrades at Hospice. Plans to celebrate Lee will be made at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough or Five Counties Children's Centre.