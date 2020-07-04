1/2
Lena Mae BOWE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the age of 83 with her daughters by her side, Wednesday July 1st, 2020. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Reynolds (Rene) in 2018, and siblings Margaret (David), David, Bill (Marsha), Robert, Verna and her daughter Margie. Lee was a woman of grace and humour who will be greatly missed by her large family and friends: daughters Christina and Jennifer (Jean-Pierre Pawliw); beloved granddaughter Lila; her brothers and sisters Ann (Ralph), Joe (Bev), Ruth (Ken), Paul (Ellie), Chris (Sandy); cousin John (Mary); sisters-in-law Betty, Gail, Marg and Shirley (Gerry) and her many nieces and nephews. Lee will be fondly remembered by her bridge-playing friends, her nursing colleagues and classmates, and her comrades at Hospice. Plans to celebrate Lee will be made at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough or Five Counties Children's Centre.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved