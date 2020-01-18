|
|
A resident of Curve Lake and Walpole Island First Nation communities, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Chatham at the age of 82. Lennox is survived by his beloved wife Helena (Gilbert). Loving father of Mark, Edwin (Barb), Darrel (Sarah), Lennie Jr. (Susan), Michael, Cheryl (Aaron), Lisa, Debra (Bob), Karen, and Tricia. 'Adopted' father of Jon Benn and Karen Shepard. Sadly missed by his 33 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Iva Kewayosh, Edwin 'Sol' Taylor, Harvey Taylor, and Lorne Taylor. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Evangelistic Centre, 156 Dan Shab Road, Walpole Island, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. A celebration of Lennox's life will be held at the Evangelistic Centre on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Curve Lake Community Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Curve Lake Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Curve Lake Community Centre. HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield and Haycock-Cavanagh Funeral Home, 409 Nelson Street, Wallaceburg entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or www.cavanaghfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020