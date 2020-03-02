|
Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, in her 93rd year. Surrounded by her loving family, Lenore joined her long awaiting husband Clifford and cherished son's Brian and infant Scott. Devoted mother of Stephen Shiels (Bonnie), Sandra Johnston (Neil), Sheila Crook (Mike) and David Shiels (Lisa). Proud Grandmother of Jason (Maru), Christina (Rohan), Michael (Sarah), Matthew (Sarah), Ryan (Kari), Andrew (Caley), Nicholas, Adrian, Clark, David Jr., Brad (Sarah) and Kim (John). Great-grandmother to Everlee, Cameron, Madison, Claire, Landen, James, Brinley, Paityn, Parker, Rylie, Quincey and Sullivan. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford William (d. 1991), son's Brian Joseph (d. 1980), Scott (d. 1957), sister's Loretta O'Brien, Leona Hayes and her parents Stephen and Theresa Grisdale (Clancy). Relatives and friends are welcome to honour Lenore's memory at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South, Peterborough, visitation from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020. A celebratory mass to be held at ST. ALPHONSUS LIGUORI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1066 Western Avenue at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday March 3, 2020. A reception will immediately follow at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Hall with a private family interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Monaghan Rd. to occur following the reception. Donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough, Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, the and Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 2, 2020