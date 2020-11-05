It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lee on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her loving husband Max Weiss (d. 1986) and her dear companion Joe Surlovich (d. 2006). She will be forever missed by her 3 daughters, Sandi (Rob) Shelley (Glenn) Barb (Bruce). She was the proud Nana of Mitchell (Lindsay), Mackenzie, Max, Maddy and Luke. Lovingly remembered by her sister Barbara Nikel and her brother and sister-in-law Don and Ursula Chase and her many nieces and nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Cyril and Hazel (nee Storms) Chase and her brother Douglas and sister Marjorie. Lee was born in Cobourg Ontario. She worked at Cooperators Insurance and WJ Dietrich and was a longtime volunteer (25 years) at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. She leaves behind her many friends from Kinettes, K40, The Jubilaires, bridge club, Kawartha Golf and Country Club and PRHC. She will be fondly missed by her cherished friends, the Cavendish kids Jim, Shelby, Bonnie and Linda. Lee will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity and fun loving nature. She was an incredibly strong and resilient woman. She was a good friend to many, always giving and thinking of others and looking for ways to make them feel special. She will forever be in our hearts. In keeping with Lee's wishes, cremation has taken place. In light of the current pandemic a private memorial will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Peterborough Humane Society or the Canadian Naturopathic Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca