Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday August 22, 2020. Boyd was a retired OPP Officer of 30 years, a court officer and a member of the NorthEast Patrol. He is loved and cherished by his wife of 69 years, Anne (nee Vahey), children Brenda Doberstein (Roland) and Neil Crouse, grandchildren Jodi Tomchychyn and Shawn Tomchychyn (Lisa). Boyd will be missed by his siblings Marjorie Peters (George), Thelma Sohm (Bruce, d.), Fred Crouse (Bev) and Ernie Crouse (Dora, Joan, d.) and many extended friends, family, nieces and nephews. Thanks and gratitude are expressed by the family to Dr.s Mallory, Houpt and Beamish, St. Elizabeth's Home Care, especially Lisa and Kristina, the paramedics who helped each time they were called, and the staff of PRHC for their care and compassion of Boyd. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, Lakefield Chapel. In keeping with Boyd's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment at a later date in Kirkland Lake. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Bridgenorth United Church. Donations can be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.