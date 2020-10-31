1925-2020 Passed away peacefully at The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Les Peoples of Norwood in his 95th year. Les was a member of the Norwood Masonic Lodge, #223 A.F. & A.M., a member of Rameses Shrine, King Solomon's Temple, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the R.C.L. Branch #300, Norwood. He was a former employee of the Toronto Board of Education for 35 years in the teaching aid's department and assistant manager of transportation. He was just shy of celebrating being retired for as many years as he worked. Les is loved and missed by his wife Doris and his children Tom (Charmaine) of Courtice, Sean (Chrissy) of Keswick and Jane Coburn (Lenard) of Uxbridge. Also missed by his step-children Lori, Kathy-Ann, Meda, Meri-Lyn, Randy, Ritchy and Rodger. Loving grandfather of James (Samantha), Morgan, Amy (Mike), Adam (Dalice), Kaitlen (Cory), Kyle, Laura and by his great-grandchildren Paisley, Mayson and Jackson. Survived by his sister Marie Turcotte (the late Leonard) and sister-in-law Doris. Predeceased by his first wife Hazel (1997), great-granddaughter Sadie, brother Lawrence and 3 siblings in infancy. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 followed by interment at Asphodel-Norwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth or Hospice Norwood as expressions of sympathy.
or by calling 705-639-5322.