1/1
Leslie Scott "Les" PEOPLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1925-2020 Passed away peacefully at The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Les Peoples of Norwood in his 95th year. Les was a member of the Norwood Masonic Lodge, #223 A.F. & A.M., a member of Rameses Shrine, King Solomon's Temple, a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the R.C.L. Branch #300, Norwood. He was a former employee of the Toronto Board of Education for 35 years in the teaching aid's department and assistant manager of transportation. He was just shy of celebrating being retired for as many years as he worked. Les is loved and missed by his wife Doris and his children Tom (Charmaine) of Courtice, Sean (Chrissy) of Keswick and Jane Coburn (Lenard) of Uxbridge. Also missed by his step-children Lori, Kathy-Ann, Meda, Meri-Lyn, Randy, Ritchy and Rodger. Loving grandfather of James (Samantha), Morgan, Amy (Mike), Adam (Dalice), Kaitlen (Cory), Kyle, Laura and by his great-grandchildren Paisley, Mayson and Jackson. Survived by his sister Marie Turcotte (the late Leonard) and sister-in-law Doris. Predeceased by his first wife Hazel (1997), great-granddaughter Sadie, brother Lawrence and 3 siblings in infancy. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 followed by interment at Asphodel-Norwood Cemetery, and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Memorial donations may be made to The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth or Hospice Norwood as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Norwood Chapel
36 Queen Street
Norwood, ON K0L 2V0
(705) 639-5322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Norwood Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved