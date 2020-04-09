Home

Lillian Betty (Hill) DANCEY

Lillian Betty (Hill) DANCEY Obituary
Passed with her daughter Bonnie by her side, at St. Joseph's at Fleming in Peterborough on April 1, 2020 in her 92nd year. Dear Mother of Bonnie Gabourie (Don) and Wayne (Stephanie). Loving Grandmother of Jenna and Gerald Gabourie (Amanda), Krista Plumton (Darrel), Cheryll Dancey, Robyn Dancey (Matt) and Cory Dancey. Great - Grandmother of Peyton, Emmett, Evan, Brynlea, Ryan, Brooklyn and Blakely. Predeceased by her husband Vern, brothers Roy and Max and sister Doreen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside ceremony has taken place. Special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for their caring and compassion for both Betty and Vern.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020
