Passed away at home on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 in her 87th year surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul. Cherished mom of John, Greg (Diane Pietraszko), Chris (Diana), Denise (Paul Vesterfelt), Karen Barnes, and Michael (Suzy). Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. Lily is survived by her two brothers George (Margaret) Dack, Larry Dack and sister-in-law Catherine Shea. Predeceased by her brother Ken Dack, sister Karen (Tom) Johnston, and parents Herbert and Ethel Dack. Lily was the aunt of many nieces and nephews and will be missed by other friends and family. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Lily, donations may be made to the PRHC- Breast Cancer Assessment Centre online or through the funeral home. Condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 27, 2020.