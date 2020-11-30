Peacefully with her husband by her side on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 88. Cherished wife of Steve for 70 years. Lily was greatly loved and will be missed by many godchildren, family and friends. Lily was an avid golfer. She was the former ladies club champ in 1984 at the Peterborough Golf and Country Club. Cremation entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Salvation Army.