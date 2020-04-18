|
|
Died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at age 73 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She leaves behind her husband Robert, cousins Michael McCann of Edmonton and Richard McCann of Vancouver. Also good friends Catherine Downey of Ottawa and Craig Niziolek of Lakefield. Linda had been a laboratory technologist, a very active yoga teacher, and was one of the founding members of the local chapter of the Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at that time.Finally: A Special Thank-You to all the staff at St.Joseph's at Fleming nursing home for all the wonderful care that Linda received there during the last four years of her life, especially at the end. Linda was a loving person who was loved by many people. She will be truly missed. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020