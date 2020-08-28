Speight, Linda Arlene Passed away August 7, 2020 with family by her side. Cherished by her children David, Heather (Nathan) and Alex. Loved by brother Craig (Kim) and very proud Grandma of Zoe. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Eleanor. Linda will be missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place and we will have a private family interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life will be at the Peterborough Lions Club, August 31, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-8. Masks and Social Distancing protocols are required. Donations can be made to the Peterborough Humane Society or the Canadian Dachshund Rescue Ontario - www.canadiandachshundrescue.com