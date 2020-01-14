Home

Peacefully on January 10, 2020 with family by her side at The Bridge Hospice. Loving wife of Wayne for 54 years. Beloved mother of Jamie (Wendy), Shiela, Victoria (Sheldon) and Trina (Creg). Cherished nan of Jeffery (Lauren), Jessica (Brad), Erica (Dillon), Cameron, Kelsey, Brennan, Breanne, Gavin, Tammie (Braden), Jordan and great-nan of Eva Atchison, Liam and Addison Bonderchuk. Dear sister of Ronald Langill and aunt of Greg. Survived by mother Shiela and step dad Jim Chalmers. Predeceased by her father Earl Patrick Langill, sister Claire, brother David, sister-in-law Dianne and son in law Geoff. Linda has lovingly fostered over 600 children over her 50 year career. Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Campbellford Masonic Hall, 53 Front Street South, Campbellford. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice, 137 Old Hastings Road, Warkworth, ON K0K 3K0.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 14, 2020
