Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Linda CALDWELL Obituary
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Linda Caldwell of Young's Point in her 67th year. Loved and missed by her husband Ron Caldwell, brothers Marcelle Page of Barrie, Raymond Page of Madoc and sister Denise Page of Lakefield. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Antoinette and brother Wayne. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOEMS, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 30, 2020
