Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Linda Elisabeth Matthews

Linda Elisabeth Matthews Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her 77th year. Linda was a dedicated employee of Trent University for many years, working in both the Library and Research Office. She is sadly missed by her husband Terry and her children Graham Matthews (Tonya) of Toronto and Elaine Matthews of Lakefield. Loving grandma of Raymond, Alexander and Eowyn. Survived by her sister-in-law Evelyn Jones. Predeceased by her parents George and Marjorie and her brother Rhys Jones. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. A special thank you to the staff of Extendicare Lakefield for their exceptional care of Linda.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020
