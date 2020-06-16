Passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Peterborough Manor on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Linda Lloyd. Dear sister of the late Mable, Barbara, Eddie, Lyle and Nora. Aunt Fern will be sadly missed by George Hawkins (Sandy), Dave Lloyd, Raymond Lloyd, Tommy Clarke, Wayne Clarke and the late Michael Lloyd, Eric and their extended families. There will be a private family interment at St. Mark's Anglican Cemetery in Warsaw. The family would like to thank the staff at Peterborough Manor for all of their wonderful care and compassion of Fern during her stay there. In memory of Fern, donations to St. Luke's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.