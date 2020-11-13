1/
Lionel Trevor KILROY
(Long time Aircraft Technician and Computer Operator) At Peterborough Regional Health Centre with family by his side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in his 86th year. Lionel, beloved husband of 61 years to Eve (née Barrett). Loving and devoted father of Hedy (Paul), and Juan (Eden). Cherished Grandfather of Chantal, Michael, and Clara. Visitation at HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Saturday, November 14th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John The Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In memory of Lionel, donations to a local food bank would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
