Lisa died on October 20th at home in Sechelt BC, surrounded by the bright company of her family, which she so lovingly created and nurtured. Bruce, Christopher, Ingrid, sister Paula and mother Ingrid miss her so very much. Thank you to the Sechelt-based care and medical staff who made it possible for Lisa to be at home with us. We intend to have a memorial service and gathering in the Peterborough area when COVID restrictions are less severe so that we will have an occasion to share stories and memories as we visit and enjoy some time together. If you are interested in joining us, please send us a note at millpondmem@gmail.com It is important to Lisa that her family and her friends, both animal and human, know how much she loves you and how much you mean to her. She expressed that love through gentle acts of caring and of teaching. You each have your stories. Lisa watched for delights to savour on our walks, which she then shared with some of you. She hopes that when an experience of beauty or of connection captures you, you may see it as her being one of the angels who, as expressed by David Steindl-Rast, "have been known to jump out from behind bushes and go "Boo!" as children who hide to scare us a little and then squeeze us in a tight hug." She will be there, with you. Lisa started many of her days with this poem on which she would like you to reflect: You Reading This, Be Ready Starting here, what do you want to remember? How sunlight creeps along a shining floor? What scent of old wood hovers, what softened sound from outside fills the air? Will you ever bring a better gift for the world than the breathing respect that you carry wherever you go right now? Are you waiting for time to show you some better thoughts? When you turn around, starting here, lift this new glimpse that you found; carry into evening all that you want from this day. This interval you spent reading or hearing this, keep it for life— What can anyone give you greater than now, starting here, right in this room, when you turn around? William Stafford (used with permission)



