June 21, 2020, Father's Day, heaven gained another angel. Lloyd, in his 93rd year, passed away peacefully in his sleep at PRHC. Loving husband of the late June (Astles). Devoted dad to Michelle Manley (Elwood), Troy (Elaine), the late Shawn (1975), the late Brenda (2018), the late Terry (2018). Cherished Papa to Janine, Brenda, Stacey, Jenny, Amanda, Kayla, Cody, Shawn, Corey, Kaleb and Karla. Dear Great-Papa to Jamie, Rachel, Jennifer, Cameron, Ella, Harlan, Damon, Lennox, Mia, Makayla and Jessica. Great-Great-Papa to Ryan. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Ethel (Eddy), brother Ira and sister Leona. Dad lived for his family. He started at CGE when he was 15 and stayed until retirement. He loved camping and road trips. In his younger days, him and mom would ride his Harley. Dad spent his last two years at Fairhaven where he was lovingly cared for by many staff. Cremation has taken place and family are planning a small service in the future. In memory of Lloyd, donations may be made to Fairhaven LTC. Rest In Peace with mom, our angel

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 2, 2020.
