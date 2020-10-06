With great sadness the family announce the passing of Bruce Tavener peacefully at Riverview Manor on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at age 85. He had family at his side and is now at peace. He leaves behind his wife Maureen of almost 50 years, loving Father of Lance, Christine (Matt), Michael, and Theresa. Dear Grandfather of Elliott (Faith, Maddy), Xaniel, Benjamin (Emily), Ruby, Ella, Damien (Patricia), Skylar, Brittany Leigh and Great Grandfather of Lily and Ava. Bruce was an Air Force Vet., Entrepreneur, and past owner of several businesses. He first worked at Fisher Gauge as a Machinist then opened with his wife Mardi Gras Dance Club, Broiler Farm Operation, Restaurant "Juke Box Café", Dymond Storage Units and then retired in 2015. Unfortunately developed Alzheimer Decease and later resided at Riverview Manor where he received the best dedicated, attentive and professional care for which the family will be forever grateful. Bruce was a private and sincere person. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77, Lakefield. He enjoyed going to auctions and collected antiques and was known for collecting records LPs etc. He liked his music. Bruce has been cremated and a close family celebration of life has taken place. Bruce will be deeply missed by us all. As he would say Cheers! With his brandy in hand.



