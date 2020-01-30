|
Lois, a former resident of Peterborough, Carmel Valley and Moraga, passed away January 15, 2020, in California following a short illness. She was 92 years young. Born in 1927 in Colorado, the sixth of eight children of Carter Clay and Ruby Rutherford Clay, she grew up on a small family farm on the western slope of the Rockies, attended school in a one-room schoolhouse and won the state spelling bee in high school. She moved to the Los Angeles area as a teenager to help care for her older sister's children. Her academic achievements earned her a scholarship to the University of Redlands where she graduated with a degree in English. She was editor of The Bulldog, Redlands' student newspaper, and built a passion for reading and writing that continued throughout her life. Lois met her future husband Ken at Sequoia National Park in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains where they both had summer jobs. In a smooth move that they laughed about in later years, Ken claimed to have night blindness and asked Lois to lead him by the hand for an evening walk up Morrow Rock. Their summer attraction for one another blossomed and they married in 1951. Ken's career in the nuclear power industry led to frequent moves that included time in Washington, Idaho, Ontario Canada, Maryland and California. Their time in Peterborough in the 1960's was particularly special, where they made lifelong friendships and built a summer cottage on Stoney Lake which the family still uses today. Lois was active in the American Association of University Women, holding executive positions in the local chapters where she lived. Lois and Ken retired to Carmel Valley, following several of their friends who settled in California's Monterey Peninsula area. Lois made friends easily throughout her 92 years, and was well known for her positive attitude on life. She is survived by her sons Clay, Ken, Sam and Steve; granddaughters Anna, Caroline, Mea and Molly; and grandsons Colin and Chris. The family will hold a celebration of her remarkable life this spring, and she will be interned at Cementerio El Encinal in Monterey, California with Ken who passed away in 2010. Lois requested that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the East Bay (www.hospiceeastbay.org).
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020