Lois Bielby was called home unexpectedly by her beloved late husband David and our Lord God on Tuesday June 2nd 2020 at 70 yaers of age. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her 3 children and 6 grandchildren Deanna (Jim McIvor), Steven Bielby and Terry (Jennifer) Bielby. Brianna, MacKenzie, Benjamen, Kira, Katarina and Lillyanna Service was held at Barrie Union Cemetary Tuesday June 9th, 2020 with the Reverend Doug Prebble



