With heavy heart we say goodbye to Lola Cain who died peacefully at Fairhaven Peterborough on May 5, 2020 in her 92 year of life. Lola was met on the other side by her husband of 69 years; George and they are now back in each other's loving arms sharing a good laugh in heaven. Born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to the late Ernie and Laura Humphreys. Lola leaves behind a sister, Kathleen Fuchs and her husband residing in Alberta. Lola was predeceased by siblings Reg, Bob, Grace, James, Donald, Laura and Charles. She will be sadly missed by her children; Laura and husband Randy (Ottawa), Michael and wife Bei (Ottawa), Adele and husband Mark (Peterborough), David and wife Janis (Peterborough) Peter and wife Maureen (Grafton), and Paul and wife Connie (Peterborough). Lola was predeceased by her husband George, and daughter in law Mary Helen (Beatty). Lola's spirit and feistiness will be passed along through the memories and actions of her many grandchildren; Marcus and Margo, George, Brent and Nancy, Jessica and Scott, Will and Jen, Martin and Jennifer, Tim, Rob, Allison, Rod and Danielle, Alex and Allison and Mike and Jamie. Her great grandchildren will hear and share wonderful stories about their Nan & Noona. She lives on in the hearts of Dylan, Carter, Kaylee, Alexa, Jordan, Landyn, Eloise, Annabel, Finn, Norah, Lou, Brayden, Aynsley, Catherine, Taya and Stella. For Lola family was everything and her home hosted so many family celebrations. Her many, many nieces and nephews will have a lifetime of Lola stories to keep them going. Lola & George loved to travel, including the Great Wall of China, Grand Canyon, many trips to Europe, volunteering in Honduras and loved travelling coast to coast in Canada. Community and Canadian spirit were a driving force in her lifetime. Lola was a Brownie leader. She was responsible for starting Peterborough's first St. Vincent de Paul Store in 1979. Her home hosted Christmas gatherings for New Canadians. She was on the parish council. She was a professional cake decorator. She took swimming lessons as an adult and went on to volunteer swimming assisting special needs children. She knit, sewed, hooked rugs and counted cross stitches! The homes of her family are adorned with her craft-works. She loved to cook and bake. The freezers would be packed with cookies for hosting the New Canadians Christmas each year. Lola sang with the Golden Tones and loved to dance; her closets filled costumes and shoes for almost every kind of dance. She may have missed out on the bright lights of Broadway, but she was a bright light in our community. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Fairhaven for their amazing support over the years. Their professionalism and compassion was always present. We are grateful that Fairhaven has so far avoided Covid-19. Condolences can be left at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca (under obituaries). Private services were held last week, and a celebration of Lola's amazing life and a time to gather and share our amazing stories and memories will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 16, 2020.