Lora "Lynn" Jackson lost her determined battle with cancer, passing away peacefully on November 13, 2020 in Kanata, ON with her long-time life-partner Robert Norris, her brother Steve Jackson, and her friend Barb Cummings, at her side. Lynn was born in Peterborough, ON, the first of three children of Blanche (nee Elmhirst) and Robert Jackson. The family eventually settled in the west end of Ottawa. Lynn attended public and high school in Ottawa, then the University of Guelph, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts - the first in her family to do so. After working for five years in Edmonton, AB, Lynn returned to Ottawa and embarked on a long career as a technical writer and product marketing specialist, working for Newbridge, Alcatel, Meriton, Bell, and various other private sector companies and federal government departments. She leaves her mother, Blanche, of Ottawa, ON; Robert Norris, of Ottawa, ON (sons Ian and David); her brother, Scott Jackson, of Fredericton, NB (Amy, daughters Tilly and Cora); her brother, Stephen Jackson, of Lanark, ON (Catherine, daughter Jennifer); and a large extended family of Elmhirst, Jackson, Westropp, Stewart, Harrigan, and Stinson, mostly in the Peterborough area. It's difficult to imagine anyone with a bigger heart than our Lynn. Fiercely loyal and generous to fault, she never missed a birthday, an anniversary, or an excuse to help celebrate a holiday. For more than fifteen years she provided unwavering support to her mother. She laughed easily and often and was quick with a humorous phrase. Lynn adored her three nieces and Rob's sons, and took great pride in all their accomplishments. Lynn was happiest spending time with Rob hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, and at the cottage. Lynn will be missed by her family, friends, and by Rob's extended family. Donations, in Lynn's name, to Hospice Care Ottawa would be appreciated. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time, due to the Covid-19 situation. Plans are underway for an on-line celebration of Lynn's life and for interment at Fife's Cemetery in Keene, ON, in the spring of 2021, details to be announced. Condolences, tributes, and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 18, 2020.
