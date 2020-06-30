Lori HENDREN

After a lengthy illness Lori passed in her 50th year on June 27. Loving mother of Madison and Brooke Mclean. Dear sister of Tim and Tammy (Kirk) Hendren. Much loved daughter of Mary Brennan and Wayne Hendren, and fiancé to Dave Clysdale. Lori will be missed by her nieces, Ashly and Amanda Hendren, nephew Liam Smyth, uncles Mike (Lynn) and Jim Brennan (Karen). Special thanks to the medical and support staff in departments ICU, B2, B6, and D2 of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.