Lori HENDREN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a lengthy illness Lori passed in her 50th year on June 27. Loving mother of Madison and Brooke Mclean. Dear sister of Tim and Tammy (Kirk) Hendren. Much loved daughter of Mary Brennan and Wayne Hendren, and fiancé to Dave Clysdale. Lori will be missed by her nieces, Ashly and Amanda Hendren, nephew Liam Smyth, uncles Mike (Lynn) and Jim Brennan (Karen). Special thanks to the medical and support staff in departments ICU, B2, B6, and D2 of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved