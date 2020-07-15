In Loving Memory, May 15, 1963 - May 14, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lori, who passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital with her husband and two daughters at her side on the day before her 57th birthday. Lori is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gord, her two daughters, Michelle (Sam) and Robin, her parents, Jim and Jean, her three siblings, Cindy, Lisa, and Jason (Bo), her aunts and uncles, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lori was always happiest when surrounded by her loving family and her presence will forever be missed. She was born and raised in Oshawa, later moving to Courtice to raise her family and has spent the last few years living in Cavan with her husband. Lori was an amazing, caring mother of two daughters and a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Her compassion and empathy were unmatched and she would never hesitate to lend a helping hand to any family member, friend or pet who needed it. Lori will forever be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her welcoming presence, her warm smile, her attention to detail, her love for her family, her passion for her work, including her recent years at a local printing company, and so much more. Lori, you will be deeply missed and your memory will forever live on in the hearts of the many who were lucky to have known you. A memorial mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Liguori, 1066 Western Ave., Peterborough, on August 8, 2020 at 11:00am. A socially distant gathering will be held immediately following the mass at the home she shared with her husband and daughter in Cavan.



