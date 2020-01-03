Home

Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Lorna Mary Crilly

Lorna Mary Crilly Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving mother of Jason Hogan (Margaret) and John-Matthew Hogan (Pum). Loving partner of Bob Curtis. Beloved daughter of the late William Lawrence Crilly and Carmel Mary (nee Keon). Dear grandmother of Emerson and Sage. Loving sister of Mary McCarthy (late John) of Burlington, Margaret Rose Gillespie (late Don) of Merritt, B.C. Mike and wife Donna Crilly of Peterborough, and Jim Crilly and wife Betty Richards of Nova Scotia. Lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 (Parish Prayers 5 p.m Wednesday). Funeral Mass at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Lorna, donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
