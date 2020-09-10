1/1
Lorraine Hazel (Page) HART
Peacefully at her residence, Monday September 7, 2020 in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Keith Douglas Hart. Loving mother of Thomas Hart (Suzanne), Doug 'Mugger', Susan Webb (Fred, predeceased), Bill (Penny), Albert, Nancie, Ann Cole (Hughie), Roy and the late Robert, David (Kitty), Mary Lou (Ken Rutherford and David MacDonald). Proud Nan of 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a member of HBM Women's Institute for over 63 years and a long time member of Havelock United Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at MAPLE GROVE CEMETERY, HAVELOCK on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Noon, Reverend David Estabrooks officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Havelock United Church of a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 10, 2020.
