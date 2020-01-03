|
|
Passed away peacefully, after a battle with cancer, with his family by his side, at the Peterborough Hospice, on Christmas morning in his 93rd year. 'Louie' is reuniting with his beloved wife of 69 years, Apolonia and their first son, Ludovic. He leaves behind his children Mary Ann Fader (John), Michael Bombala (Anne) and Paul Bombala (Andrea). 'Dedko' will always be remembered by his grandchildren Nicole, Kristina, Chantal, Adam, Nicholas, Renee, Joshua, Jacob and Laura, and great grandchildren Troy, Oscar and Sloane. Louis was an accomplished oil painter and has numerous pieces displayed at locations in Europe and Canada. Born in Slovakia, he moved with his wife, Apolonia, to Canada in 1951, where he was proud to live and raise his family. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral. Our family wishes to thank the staff at PRHC, especially the palliative care unit and Peterborough Hospice for their extraordinary love and care. Cremation to be at Highland Cemetery. No funeral.