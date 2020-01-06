Home

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 in her 82nd year. Louise, beloved wife of 60 years to Jean (John) both of Lachine, Quebec. Loving and devoted mother of Christine Aquin, Michele Graham (Donald), Rene Aquin (Sarah), and predeceased by her son Andre. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Stefan, Aidan, Clare, Chantale, Raissa, Ambrose, Grace, Colin, and Genevieve. Louise, one of seven daughters of Ernest and Bernadette Lefebvre, is survived by her sister Raymonde Wilkin of Trois-Rivieres. The Aquin family thanks the exceptional medical team and staff of PRHC, especially Dr. Matt Moore and Dr. John Beamish, for their support and care. Visitation will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains, Peterborough on Thursday, January 9th from 9:00 to 10:00 am followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Louise, and in lieu of flowers, donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
