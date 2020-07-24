Pronounced on July 20, 2020 at 72 years of age, Luella Gail Smith passed unexpectedly of natural causes in her home in Peterborough, Ontario. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 30, 1948, to May (nee Anderson) and Herb Smith. Baby sister to Linda Spear and Deanna Stacey of Vancouver region. Loving mother to Oliver McGirl, Raphael McGirl and Rosetta McGirl. Longtime friend to Ray McGirl (born in Toronto and lived 1946 to 2015) to whom she was married from 1968 to 1979. She will be missed by so many including her grandchildren Cameron McGirl and Brandon McGirl (parents Raphael McGirl and Wendy Chambers) of Peterborough and Belleville areas in Ontario, and Sam Steer and Leo Steer (Parents Rosetta McGirl and David Steer) of Deep River, Ontario. Luella was a kind, unique, fun, artistic, poetic and loving friend, mother and grandmother. She is so very much loved and will be remembered with deep affection by all who knew and loved her. In Luella's memory, donations can be made to the Dharma Centre of Canada, www.dharmacentre.org
.