|
|
Passed away in her 77th year at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 9, 2020. Lynda is survived by her loving husband, Allan, of 54 years and her only son Dale. She will be fondly remembered by her many cousins and friends, especially close friends Kathleen Harling and Sandra McKey. Lynda was member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Lynda's work career began as a Group Health Claims Approver at Canada Life in Toronto. She was Union President at Empress Gardens and worked there as a server. A private family service will take place at a later time at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Trenton, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020