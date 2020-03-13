Home

POWERED BY

Services
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda SHEETS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Dale (Cox) SHEETS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Dale (Cox) SHEETS Obituary
Passed away in her 77th year at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 9, 2020. Lynda is survived by her loving husband, Allan, of 54 years and her only son Dale. She will be fondly remembered by her many cousins and friends, especially close friends Kathleen Harling and Sandra McKey. Lynda was member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Lynda's work career began as a Group Health Claims Approver at Canada Life in Toronto. She was Union President at Empress Gardens and worked there as a server. A private family service will take place at a later time at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Trenton, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -