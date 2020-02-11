|
|
Lynn Patricia Miller (nee Hart) October 1st 1949- February 8th 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lynn Patricia Miller announces her sudden passing on February 8th 2020 in her 71st year. Lynn will be remembered for her love of her family and friends, her kindness, patience, and her work with the special needs community. Lynn loved to learn and after many years in banking, she sought greater fulfillment and successfully pursued a career as a Developmental Support Worker (DSW). Until her retirement, she provided support to the special needs community in Norfolk County and worked as an Educational Assistant with special needs children in the Grand Erie School System. Lynn was predeceased by her husband Jim Miller, parents Lena & Garnett Jarvis, Joyce Maxwell & Ken Hart. She will be forever cherished by her children Tisha Wilson and Joe (Elisa) Wilson. Her grandchildren Riley, Jaxon, Logan and Ainsley. Her step-daughters Tracy (Greg) Lumley and Tricia (Todd) Holmes. Her siblings Marg Scott, Sandra Thomas, Lorne Hart, Joe Hart-Day, Michael Hart and her in-laws Donna Jarvis, Ruth Ann (Bob) Carson, Mardeen Hill and the late Bev Hill. She is also fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, February 13th from 12-3pm with tributes at 2:30, at the J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St, Milton, ON L9T 2P3 (905) 878-2669. Light refreshments will be served. Donations in loving memory of Lynn can be made to the Autism Society of Canada. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020