Peacefully, passed away at Rubidge Retirement Residence on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved sister of Maralyn Fife. Dear aunt of Jason Bennett and his family and Jonathan Bennett and his family. Predeceased by her parents Mary Edith (née Elliott) and Charles Arthur Binsted. Madalin was a devout member of Park Street Baptist Church for over 70 years and served her church in many different aspects. Prior to retirement, Madalin worked for CGE for 42 years. Her family wishes to thank Rubidge Retirement Residence for their compassionate care and consideration for the last 7 years. The family will receive friends at PARK STREET BAPTIST CHURCH, 16 Park Street North, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. With a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Donations to Park Street Baptist Church or Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be greatly appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020