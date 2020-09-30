Madeline VOSBURGH

Peacefully at PRHC on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late John Vosburgh (1992). Daughter of the late Albert and Thressa Russell. Predeceased by her daughter Susan. Proud Gramma of Jeffrey. Dear sister of Beverley Merrett. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret Johnson, Doris Russell, and brothers Robert and Peter Russell. Best friend of Shirley Gordon. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and her sister in law Ruth Russell. The family will receive friends at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1p.m, followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. In honour of Madeline donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a limit on the number of visitors, to reserve your time slot, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. Online condolences are available at www.comstockkaye.com
.