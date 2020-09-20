1/
Sharon Marie (Madely) McDonald
1960-12-05 - 2020-09-16
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Marie McDonald (nee Madely) on September 16, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the young age of 59. Beloved wife of the late Andrew McDonald (2012). Cherished daughter of Carole and Charlie Madely and daughter-in-law of Stella Bradley. Dear mother of James McDonald and Jennifer Parada. Loving grandmother of Romeo and Matteo Parada. Sharon will be greatly missed by her sisters Diane Clark and Liz Gremer (Steve). She will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private time of remembrance will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa Street S., Kitchener, Ontario (519-743-8900). As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Diabetes Canada, 14 Irvin Street, Kitchener, Ontario, N2H 1K8. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
