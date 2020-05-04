It is with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Margaret on May 1, 2020. Peacefully with her Family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of Paul for nearly 60 years. Dear mother of Lori (Phil), John (Joanne), Paula (Harry) and Michele (Carl). Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, Alisha and Ashley, Jessie, Destiny and Cooper, Julie and Adam, and Jeffrey and Courtney. Fondly remembered by 4 great-grandchildren, Shawn and Abby, Bentley and Aleesa. Daughter of the late Alexis and Margaret McCormick (nee Blodgett). Remembered and forever missed by her furry friend and companion "O'Malley" (he waits at the door for you to come home xo). Margaret was a devoted loving mother and housewife and worked in a dedicated health care profession for many years. Till we meet again forever in our hearts........xoxo A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at Ashburnhamfuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 4, 2020.