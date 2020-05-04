Margaret Ann (McCormick) GIRARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Margaret on May 1, 2020. Peacefully with her Family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of Paul for nearly 60 years. Dear mother of Lori (Phil), John (Joanne), Paula (Harry) and Michele (Carl). Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, Alisha and Ashley, Jessie, Destiny and Cooper, Julie and Adam, and Jeffrey and Courtney. Fondly remembered by 4 great-grandchildren, Shawn and Abby, Bentley and Aleesa. Daughter of the late Alexis and Margaret McCormick (nee Blodgett). Remembered and forever missed by her furry friend and companion "O'Malley" (he waits at the door for you to come home xo). Margaret was a devoted loving mother and housewife and worked in a dedicated health care profession for many years. Till we meet again forever in our hearts........xoxo A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at Ashburnhamfuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved