Margaret Ann PULCINE
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming, on Monday, August 31, 2020, age 86 years. Reunited with the love of her life, the late Harry Pulcine. Cherished mother of Laura Wilson (Murray), Anne Pulcine, Carrie Pulcine (Shane McColl) and Tim Pulcine (Debbora). Much loved Gramma to Ryan (Shevaughn), Nana P to Ashley (Joe), Kate (Curtis) and Grambean to Christopher and Matthew. Adored GG to Brooklyn, Louis, Marcus, Ilah and Harry. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Annie Rome. Dear sister of Muriel (Bud) Monahan. Predeceased by her sisters Millie (Gord) Huggins, Evelyn (Art) Brockley, Barbara (Ivan) McIlmoyle, Shirley (Buck) Jamieson and her brother, George (Jean) Rome. Dear sister in law to Joyce (Garry) Pulcine. Predeceased by her sisters-in-law Pat (Art) Leckie, Rita (Lorne) Willis and Lee Gavinski and brothers-in-law Jack (Pat) Pulcine and Garry Pulcine. Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mama Margie to her "daughter from another mother" Jenny Roberts. Cremation has occurred and a private family ceremony will be held at a later date when border restrictions have been lifted. Donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation - Social Activities or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family.The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for their care and compassion given to Mom during her time there. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

