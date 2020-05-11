Margaret Anne Elizabeth GREYSTOCK
Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Margaret Greystock of Warsaw in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Russell Greystock (d. April 13, 2000). Loved by her children Opal Neil (George) of Glencoe, Carrol Faulkner of Peterborough, Wayne (the late Patsy) of Warsaw, Dayle (Jane) of Campbellford, Donna Peacock (Ted) of Warsaw and Michelle Coppaway (Adam) of Curve Lake. Also remembered by her 17 grandchildren Brent (Ann), Adrian (Wendy), Christine, Kelly (Ray), Jeremey (Tori), Donovan (Mellissa), Darren (Kayla), Aaron (Rachel), Paul, Lynn (Eric), Jay, Richard (Gina), Mariah, Marcus, Lillianne, Bradley (Jen), Dale (Gary), 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Survived by her brother Laverne (the late Nancy) and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Edwin (Rose), Ernest (Pearl and Marion), Eileen Harrison (Morgan), Phyllis Bolton (Jim) and Lonnie Sheppard (Judy), 3 granddaughters and one great granddaughter. A private family funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Interment St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial donations may be made to the Five Counties Children's Centre as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 11, 2020.
