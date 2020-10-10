Peacefully, at her home with her family at her side on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her 81st year. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Ernst Winkler. Loving mother of Christine Spencer (husband John), Norman (Heather Scott), and Robert (wife Andrea). Loving Oma of Kylie Anderson, Eric Spencer, Charlotte Winkler, Emily Winkler, Heidi Anderson, Samantha Spencer and Willson Scott. Predeceased by her parents Ernst Mueller and Luise Mueller (nee-Schrofel). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, neighbors and friends, in Canada, Germany and Austria. Visitation will be held at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12 - 4 pm. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limited to guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units contact log. Please be aware all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth facial cover and please have yours on prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charity would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com