Eileen passed peacefully at Parkview Home in Stouffville on October 28, 2020 in her 96th year. She was blessed with three wonderful boys; Peter (Joyce Nakagawa), Paul, and Daniel (Mary Dodd) and was the adored grandmother of Graeme, Claire and Leigh. She was predeceased by Herbert Dederer, her husband of 44 years, in 2000. Eileen was born in Fort William (now Thunder Bay) in 1925 and at age 7 started her lifelong love of the piano. As a teenager, in support of the war effort, she worked at the Canadian Car and Foundry. In 1947, she moved with her parents, James and Margaret Shepherd, to Winnipeg. She attended the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto earning diplomas in Teaching and Solo Performance in 1946. While at the Royal Conservatory she studied piano with fellow student Glenn Gould and under the direction of Alberto Guerrero. In the early 1950's Eileen performed weekly concerts live on CBC Radio. In 1955 she met Herb and they were married March 24, 1956. Together they raised their three boys in Winnipeg, moving to Toronto and the Henry Farm community in 1962. Throughout their 28 years in Toronto, Eileen was active in the Ontario Registered Music Teachers Association and the music program at Trinity Presbyterian Church York Mills. In 1989 Eileen and Herb moved to enjoy retirement on Chemong Lake outside of Peterborough where she never tired of watching the lake and listening to the loons. Eileen continued to teach piano in Peterborough with her students frequently placing first at the Kiwanis Music Festival. In 2002, in recognition of her long service teaching piano, the Governor General of Canada awarded her the Queen's Golden Jubilee Commemorative medal. After Herb's passing and to be closer to her family, Eileen made Stouffville her new home in 2011. She lived independently for many years before moving to Parkview Home. Eileen lived a long and healthy life. She never lost her sense of independence and dignity. Music was always on her mind and was a comfort to her in her final days. She leaves her family with a treasure of memories. "We will miss you so much". The family extends its gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at Parkview Home for the wonderful care they provided. And also a special thank you to Susan Murray for her care and friendship with Eileen. Eileen will be laid to rest in Thunder Bay. A celebration of life will be held once the world is no longer battling Covid. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home.



