It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Margaret E. Parsons on Monday, August 3,2020, in her 90th year at the Palliative Care Unit of PRHC. A life full of love, a passion for friends and family and a dedication to working with and helping others. Marg graduated from the school of nursing at Toronto General Hospital, working in labour and delivery and mental health fields. She believed strongly in giving back to her community, volunteering as a Sunday School teacher at St. Andrews United Church, working with Meals on Wheels, answering the crisis phone line at Telecare, and assisting at the CNIB. Marg called North Bay home but lived at The Regency in Lakefield for the past four years. We will miss receiving a new pair of knitted mittens each Christmas. Thanks mom/Marg for always caring, laughing, listening, loving and sharing. Predeceased by her husband Don Parsons. Mother to Tom (Heather) and Ann. Loving nana to Adam (Michelle), Daanis (Troy), Brad (Zoe) and Luke. Great-grandmother to Max, Nora and great-granddaughter on the way. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Regency and the Palliative Care team at PRHC. You are wonderful people. If desired, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Or in her memory, think about doing a good deed for another, or helping someone in need. A small graveside service will be held at a later date in North Bay. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
