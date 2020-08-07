1/1
Margaret Eleanor Parsons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Margaret E. Parsons on Monday, August 3,2020, in her 90th year at the Palliative Care Unit of PRHC. A life full of love, a passion for friends and family and a dedication to working with and helping others. Marg graduated from the school of nursing at Toronto General Hospital, working in labour and delivery and mental health fields. She believed strongly in giving back to her community, volunteering as a Sunday School teacher at St. Andrews United Church, working with Meals on Wheels, answering the crisis phone line at Telecare, and assisting at the CNIB. Marg called North Bay home but lived at The Regency in Lakefield for the past four years. We will miss receiving a new pair of knitted mittens each Christmas. Thanks mom/Marg for always caring, laughing, listening, loving and sharing. Predeceased by her husband Don Parsons. Mother to Tom (Heather) and Ann. Loving nana to Adam (Michelle), Daanis (Troy), Brad (Zoe) and Luke. Great-grandmother to Max, Nora and great-granddaughter on the way. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Regency and the Palliative Care team at PRHC. You are wonderful people. If desired, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Or in her memory, think about doing a good deed for another, or helping someone in need. A small graveside service will be held at a later date in North Bay. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved